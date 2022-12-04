WATCH: Browns LB Tony Fields II gets pick 6 against Texans

HOUSTON — The Cleveland Browns defense came in clutch for the second time Sunday to widen the gap against the Houston Texans, this time with a pick 6 from linebacker Tony Fields II, earning his first career interception.

As the ball was snapped from Texans quarterback Kyle Allen, Browns defensive end Chase Winovich tipped ball and as it hung in the air, Fields snagged the opportunity and ran it back to the end zone for a touchdown.

On the next Browns possession, Cleveland was forced to punt—but after Jordan Kunaszyk forced a fumble, Fields took advantage of the situation, recovering the ball for Cleveland, giving the Browns a fresh set of downs.

Fields also contributed to Ward's defensive touchdown by forcing the fumble earlier in the game.

You can watch Fields' touchdown here:

.@T_Fields1 takes his first-career INT to the end zone!



📺: #CLEvsHOU on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/FaHQAGHBDq — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 4, 2022

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Sunday Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.