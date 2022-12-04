Watch Now
WATCH: Browns LB Tony Fields II gets pick 6 against Texans

Eric Christian Smith | Associated Press
Cleveland Browns linebacker Tony Fields II (42) celebrates with Greg Newsome II after scoring on an interception from Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen during the second half of an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans in Houston, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Posted at 4:03 PM, Dec 04, 2022
HOUSTON — The Cleveland Browns defense came in clutch for the second time Sunday to widen the gap against the Houston Texans, this time with a pick 6 from linebacker Tony Fields II, earning his first career interception.

As the ball was snapped from Texans quarterback Kyle Allen, Browns defensive end Chase Winovich tipped ball and as it hung in the air, Fields snagged the opportunity and ran it back to the end zone for a touchdown.

On the next Browns possession, Cleveland was forced to punt—but after Jordan Kunaszyk forced a fumble, Fields took advantage of the situation, recovering the ball for Cleveland, giving the Browns a fresh set of downs.

Fields also contributed to Ward's defensive touchdown by forcing the fumble earlier in the game.

You can watch Fields' touchdown here:

