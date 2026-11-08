WATCH: Browns players make perfect punch out plays against Saints; Schwesinger knocks out Tyson's first catch

NEW ORLEANS — Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger has been dealing with an ankle injury and a wrist injury as well, but he made it clear that injuries would be no excuse for him as he plays through them. On Sunday against the Saints, he made that clear as he made big-time plays in the first half.

Schwesinger's first high-impact play came on the Saints' opening drive. On third-and-8 from Cleveland’s 10-yard line, Schwesinger stalled their hopes of finding the end zone with a timely sack, forcing the Saints to settle for a field goal.

It was the definition of a clutch play, but Schwesinger had an even bigger play waiting for him.

In the second quarter of Sunday's game, the Saints were driving downfield quickly after Tyler Shough hit rookie Barion Brown for a 52-yard reception as Brown beat Ronnie Hickman on his route.

It looked like the Saints were primed for the first touchdown of the game, especially when Shough hit rookie Jordyn Tyson for his first NFL catch. Tyson, the No. 7 overall pick in this year's draft, made his debut Sunday after being sidelined to start the season with a hamstring injury.

But instead of Tyson getting to enjoy his first NFL catch just yards from the end zone, Schwesinger was there with a perfectly timed punchout, turning Tyson's moment into a fumble that was recovered by cornerback Tyson Campbell.

we'll take that thank you very much! #CLEvsNO on CBS https://t.co/MyEG67ze3b — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 8, 2026

Schwesinger's impact is always a driving force for the Browns' defense, but early against the Saints, it was truly undeniable and perhaps set the tone for what the special teams unit followed up with.

After getting the ball back from Schwesinger's forced fumble, the Browns' offense was stalled after six plays. Forced to punt, it seemed that Schwesinger's efforts went for naught—but on the punt return, the Browns had another answer.

With Brown returning the punt for the Saints, Adin Huntington forced a fumble, knocking the ball out for Donovan McMillon to grab it.

ball back baby!!!!! #CLEvsNO on CBS https://t.co/JJcPTOYU9p — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 8, 2026

The play gave the Browns possession in the red zone. Unfortunately for Cleveland, after getting to the goal line, the drive fell short when the Saints made a stop on fourth-and-goal.