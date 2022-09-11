WATCH: Browns RB Kareem Hunt scores first (and second) touchdown of season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The first touchdown of the Browns season comes courtesy of running back Kareem Hunt after quarterback Jacoby Brissett found him in the end zone for a short pass.

Watch the play below:

The Browns worked their way down the field thanks to a big run from running back Nick Chubb, and after the Panthers were called for pass interference in the end zone, Cleveland found themselves on the goal line.

With Hunt lined up at fullback, the Browns ran their play and Hunt was open on the edge. Brissett's quick pass to Hunt was good for six and Cade York's extra point attempt gave the Browns a 7-0 lead over the Panthers.

Not long after, Hunt found the end zone on a 24-yard run, breaking through the line and taking it to the house.

Watch the play below:

BURST through the line! 🏃‍♂️💨



Big Reem with his second TD on the day 👏 pic.twitter.com/qqfkLjIReJ — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 11, 2022

The Browns had utilized Hunt well in the first half of the game, not only lining him up at fullback for the touchdown but having him on the field at the same time as Chubb, giving a real one-two punch for the offense.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.