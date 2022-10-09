WATCH: Browns RB Kareem Hunt scores rushing TD late in Q3 against Chargers

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt scored a rushing touchdown in the red zone to tie the game for the team. Kicker Cade York made the extra point, regaining the lead heading into the final quarter of play.

Hunt took the handoff from quarterback Jacoby Brissett and paused while the offensive line crashed into the opposing team. He waited for an opportunity to ride the backs of his defenders to cross the line and secure the score.

The touchdown comes as a result of an 11-play, 75-yard drive. The 4:52 minute dwindled down the clock forcing a fourth-quarter showdown.

.@Kareemhunt7 crowd surfing in the rock & roll city 🤟



📺: #LACvsCLE on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/qdgqIO8cft — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 9, 2022

