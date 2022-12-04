WATCH: Browns S John Johnson III gets interception on first play of game against Texans

HOUSTON — The Browns defense has been vying for takeaways this season but often fail to get them. On Sunday against the Houston Texans, however, that was far from the case.

On the first play of the game, safety John Johnson III took advantage of being in the right place at the right time. Texans quarterback Kyle Allen attempted to pass deep to Teagan Quitoriano, who came down with the ball before it popped out of his hands and into the air. Johnson quickly grabbed the ball, which was initially ruled an incomplete pass.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski chose to challenge the ruling on the field and after a review, officials reversed the call, deeming it an interception by Johnson and giving the Browns possession after just one play.

Watch the interception below:

toe tap turnover courtesy of JJ3



📺: #CLEvsHOU on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/hz2d41amn7 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 4, 2022

While the Browns defense was able to give the offense the ball quickly, unfortunately in quarterback Deshaun Watson's first opening drive, things were off to a slow start. The Browns ran the ball with running back Nick Chubb for seven yards. The next two plays were incomplete passes from Watson, who on third down was nearly sacked, and the Browns were forced to punt.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Sunday Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.