WATCH: Browns TE David Njoku scores TD against Pittsburgh in Q2 on Thursday night

CLEVELAND — The second score of the night for the Cleveland Browns stems from tight end David Njoku regaining the lead, 13-7, over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett rolled right after the snap and what seemed to have multiple receivers in the area, found Njoku in the right corner of the endzone for the touchdown. The pass was 11 yards.

The Lake Erie wind was stronger than the point-after-attempt from rookie kicker Cade York, as it doinked against the right field goal post and was no-good.

