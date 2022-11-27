Watch Now
WATCH: Browns tight end David Njoku has late Q4 catch to send game into overtime vs Buccaneers

David Njoku ISO
Nick Wass | Associated Press
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
David Njoku ISO
Posted at 4:08 PM, Nov 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-27 17:20:28-05

CLEVELAND — Browns tight end David Njoku came in clutch late in the fourth quarter with under a minute to go with a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On fourth and 10, quarterback Jacoby Brissett stepped back into the pocket and searched for any open receivers. In the back half of the endzone nearing the out-of-bounds line sat Njoku where he was threaded a pass that he caught with one hand.

The last time the Browns played against the Buccaneers in overtime was in 2018, resulting in a Cleveland loss. The last time the team has won in OT was against the Ravens that same season.

This is the first game with extra football since the 2018 season.

