WATCH: Browns tight end David Njoku has late Q4 catch to send game into overtime vs Buccaneers

CLEVELAND — Browns tight end David Njoku came in clutch late in the fourth quarter with under a minute to go with a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On fourth and 10, quarterback Jacoby Brissett stepped back into the pocket and searched for any open receivers. In the back half of the endzone nearing the out-of-bounds line sat Njoku where he was threaded a pass that he caught with one hand.

The last time the Browns played against the Buccaneers in overtime was in 2018, resulting in a Cleveland loss. The last time the team has won in OT was against the Ravens that same season.

This is the first game with extra football since the 2018 season.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 6

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.