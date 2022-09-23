Watch Now
WATCH: Browns WR Amari Cooper scores first TD against Steelers on Thursday night

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) makes a catch as he warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Posted at 8:51 PM, Sep 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-22 20:51:20-04

CLEVELAND — Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper put the first points on the board for the Cleveland Browns on an 11-yard reception. The extra point was good from kicker Cade York that extended the lead for the Browns 7-0 during the first quarter.

Cleveland put together 60 yards over the course of seven plays to get the score.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
