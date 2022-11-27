WATCH: Browns WR Anthony Schwartz scores first touchdown of season in wild reverse play

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Anthony Schwartz has had his ups and downs, but on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers he hit a new peak, scoring his first career rushing touchdown, and first touchdown of the season, in the Browns opening drive.

The Browns got the ball first and moved smoothly downfield with catches from Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones, and of course with the help of running back Nick Chubb. But the big play of the drive came from Schwartz.

At the snap, quarterback Jacoby Brissett handed the ball to running back Kareem Hunt, who then pitched it to Schwartz.

The receiver known for his high-end speed hit the burners and took off down the field, and with the aid of a massive block by Brissett to keep Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. from taking Schwartz down, he made his way into the end zone to put the Browns on the board first and notch his first career rushing touchdown.

Schwartz has worked on correcting issues with drops this season and has battled through confidence woes, and on Sunday, he got just what he needed to prove his strengths to the Browns offense.

Watch the play below:

Anthony takes off for 6 ⚡️



that crucial block from Jacoby though!! 👀 pic.twitter.com/JYZMoHzqpm — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 27, 2022

