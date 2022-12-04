WATCH: Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones scores on impressive 76-yard punt return against Texans

HOUSTON — The Cleveland Browns have been trying all season to find guys who can successfully return kicks and punts. After finding Jerome Ford to handle kick returns, on Sunday it seems they may have found their punt returner in Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Peoples-Jones has been having a standout year as a wide receiver and has only added to his value on special teams.

Late in the second quarter with the Browns down 5-0 to the Houston Texans Sunday, Peoples-Jones stepped up.

The Browns defense forced the Texans to punt and with Peoples-Jones there to return, the game turned in Cleveland's favor. Peoples-Jones broke through the Texans coverage, staying on his feet after contact and finally breaking free, running it into the end zone on a 76-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Peoples-Jones' touchdown put the Browns on top 7-5 with just minutes left before the half.

Watch the return below:

one cut and GONE 👏



📺: #CLEvsHOU on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/5BadU3fWmG — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 4, 2022

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Sunday Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.