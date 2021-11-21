Watch
WATCH: Browns WR Jarvis Landry lines up at QB, rushes for 16-yard touchdown

David Richard/AP
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry runs a route.
Posted at 1:51 PM, Nov 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-21 13:51:59-05

The Cleveland Browns got creative in their play-calling Sunday as they took on the Detroit Lions—and showcased wide receiver Jarvis Landry's playmaking ability in a very fun way.

After driving down field with big plays from Baker Mayfield, David Njoku, Austin Hooper and Nick Chubb, the Browns were sitting at Detroit's 16-yard line with just under five minutes in the first quarter.

The Browns pulled out an unexpected trick, lining Landry up at quarterback and snapping the ball directly to him. With no solid passing options available, Landry kept the ball, scrambling up the middle for a 16-yard touchdown.

Watch the play below:

Landry had commented the previous week that he hadn't gotten the ball much recently—a problem the Browns wanted to address.

“Find ways. Just find ways, whether it's quick throws, double moves or get him involved in the run game. Whatever it is, but he needs to touch the ball more, and we're aware of that,” offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said on Thursday.

And Sunday, the Browns found a way early.

RELATED: How the Browns are addressing their many areas of concern as they attempt to turn things around

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

