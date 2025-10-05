Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Watch Canton native, Browns TE Harold Fannin Jr. score first NFL touchdown

Harold Fannin Jr.
Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) scores the opening touchdown during the first half of the NFL game between Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Harold Fannin Jr.
Posted

LONDON — The Cleveland Browns took the trip across the pond to face the Minnesota Vikings in London for their first international game since 2017. In that game, rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. represented Northeast Ohio well in the first quarter, notching his first regular-season NFL touchdown.

After the Browns forced a fumble and recovered the ball in the first quarter of Sunday's game, the offense was back in control. With quarterback Dillon Gabriel getting his first start, it was all about the rookie connections.

Throughout the drive following the turnover, the Browns pushed downfield for 47 yards, 43 of which came off the legs of rookie running back Quinshon Judkins. The last yard was courtesy of Fannin.

Gabriel hit Fannin in the end zone on a quick 1-yard pass, giving the Browns a 7-0 lead and Fannin his first regular-season NFL touchdown.

Fannin, the Canton native and Browns' 67th pick in this year's draft out of Bowling Green, had found the end zone for the first time in the preseason, but on Sunday, he notched stats that hold a little more weight.

