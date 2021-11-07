Watch
WATCH: Nick Chubb breaks out for a 70-yard touchdown run against Bengals

Aaron Doster/AP
Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb (24) runs past Cincinnati Bengals' Vonn Bell (24) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Posted at 3:13 PM, Nov 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-07 15:13:22-05

CINCINNATI — Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb did what he does best Sunday, gashing the Bengals defense and running up the Browns lead over Cincinnati on a massive run in the third quarter.

On 2nd-and-10 at Cleveland's 30, Chubb was handed the ball, taking off left and never looking back. Chubb showed off his elite running ability on a 70-yard touchdown rush to put the Browns up 31-10.

Watch the play below:

The 70-yard touchdown was Chubb's second of the game, previously scoring on a 1-yard goal line rush in the first quarter.

