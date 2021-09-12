WATCH: Nick Chubb scores Browns first touchdown of season against Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cleveland Browns got on the board right away in their season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs thanks to one Nicholas Jamaal Chubb.

Chubb owns the Browns' first touchdown of the season with a 2nd-and-goal run into the end zone.

Watch the play below:

The Browns had a remarkable opening drive, going 75 yards up the field in 13 plays with opening looks to Chubb and tight end Austin Hooper.

Rookie wide receiver Anthony Schwartz helped move the chains with a 16-yard catch on his first NFL target.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski made a bold decision to go for the first down on 4th-and-3rd on the Chiefs 15 yard line, allowing Chubb to get the touchdown.

But the excitement didn't end there. Stefanski went bold again, going for two after the touchdown and succeeding using Kareem Hunt rushing up the middle.

The Browns got an early 8-0 lead over the Chiefs in the opening drive.

