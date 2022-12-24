WATCH: Quarterback Deshaun Watson scores first rushing touchdown with Browns in game vs Saints

CLEVELAND — Early in the second quarter, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson scored the first touchdown of the game—his first rushing touchdown with the Browns—against the New Orleans Saints in a historically cold, holiday matchup.

Setting up the play was the Browns defense. Saints quarterback Andy Dalton threw an interception for the first time in 10 games—picked off by safety Grant Delpit, who returned it for 40 yards, giving the Browns offense a strong field position.

After getting the back the ball back, a few rushes by Nick Chubb and a pass to David Njoku set up the scoring play. Watson took the snap on the 12-yard line and rushed the ball into the endzone for an easy touchdown.

Following his score, Watson jumped into the crowd of fans who braved the cold, celebrating his milestone moment with them.

4️⃣ high stepping his way to the endzone



📺: #NOvsCLE on CBS

📲: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/9CbGSXhC1u — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 24, 2022

