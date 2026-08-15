Deshaun Watson leads the Browns on 2 scoring drives in a 34-10 preseason loss to the Bears

(AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — It was a mixed bag for Deshaun Watson. Same for Shedeur Sanders.

Watson led the Browns on two scoring drives in the first half of Cleveland's 34-10 loss to the Chicago Bears, and Sanders tossed an ugly interception in the fourth quarter of Saturday's preseason opener. The QBs are competing for the starting job in coach Todd Monken's first training camp since taking over in January.

“There were some things operationally that I know we can clean up, but I thought at moments we threw the ball well, and that’s what we needed to see,” Monken said.

Watson was 11 for 15 for 126 yards but lost a fumble in his first game in almost two years. Sanders was 6 for 11 for 79 yards while playing the third quarter and first part of the fourth.

KC Concepcion had a 14-yard touchdown run for Cleveland on the first play of the second quarter. The wide receiver, who also had three receptions for 27 yards, was a first-round pick in this year's draft.

“He’s a very talented player,” Watson said. “He is going to make a lot of plays for this team.”

Caleb Williams got the day off as Chicago coach Ben Johnson rested most of his starters. Williams passed for 3,942 yards and 27 touchdowns in Johnson's first season, helping the Bears win the NFC North for the first time since 2018.

Johnson had wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El call plays in the second half.

“I think it was a phenomenal experience for him,” Johnson said, “and I know our guys really rallied around that as well. ... It was a good opportunity for him to get some recognition.”

Tyson Bagent played the first half for the Bears, going 13 for 22 for 169 yards and a touchdown. He also threw an interception. Case Keenum was 9 for 10 for 151 yards and two TDs.

Kiran Amegadjie started at left tackle as Chicago continued to look at its options for the position. Jedrick Wills Jr. also played against his former team, allowing a sack by Julian Okwara late in the first half.

“It’s hard to say a whole lot about left tackle quite yet,” Johnson said.

The 30-year-old Watson last played on Oct. 20, 2024. He suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in 2023 and came back the next season only to twice rupture his Achilles tendon.

He was also suspended 11 games by the NFL in 2022 after being accused of sexual assault and misconduct by two dozen massage therapists while playing in Houston.

Watson helped Cleveland open a 10-0 lead. He fumbled on a sack in the second quarter.

“It was good to be able to feel the hits and get tackled a little bit and just, again, play football and throw the ball around and be out there just calling plays,” Watson said.

Sanders, who started seven games as a rookie in 2025, was picked off by Beanie Bishop Jr. on a badly overthrown pass intended for Malachi Corley early in the final period.

“It was the right read,” Sanders said. “It just slipped. ... I just didn’t execute the decision, but the right decision was made.”

Bishop also intercepted a pass by Dillon Gabriel, who finished the game for Cleveland. Gabriel was 5 for 8 for 23 yards.

Monken plans to start Sanders in Cleveland's second preseason game against Buffalo, with Watson beginning the second half behind center. The two will share starting reps during a joint practice with the Bills on Thursday.

“The plan was always to get through the Bills game, switch up who was going to start, who was going to play in the second half, and then we’ll go from there,” Monken said. “Every day is important.”

Injuries

Browns defensive backs Michael Coats Jr. (ankle) and Nate Evans (quad) left with injuries.

The injury list for the Bears included safety Xavier Woods (groin), linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II (shoulder), tight end Nikola Kalinic (right knee) and linebacker Nephi Sewell (concussion).

Bears wide receiver Luther Burden ran on the field before the game. Burden has been sidelined by a groin injury, but he is expected to be ready for the season opener on Sept. 13 at Carolina.

Johnson said he thought defensive end Montez Sweat and offensive lineman Braxton Jones would be back at practice this week.

Up next

Browns: Host Buffalo next Saturday.

Bears: At Cincinnati next Saturday night. The teams have a joint practice scheduled for Thursday.

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