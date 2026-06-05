'We got 2 starting-level quarterbacks': Browns HC Todd Monken torn between Sanders, Watson as QB1 battle wages

BEREA, Ohio — While eyes were glued to the defense with the addition of pass rusher Jared Verse, Wednesday's open OTA session also showcased the ongoing quarterback competition. It's a battle between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson—a battle that head coach Todd Monken said goes back and forth every day for him.

"Each day that changes. It just does. I see what you see, right? We look at the film and then we assess that and again, I think both of them are doing exactly what we're asking them to do and competing like hell," Monken said.

Sanders and Watson are on a rotation of work with the first team. Monken said after Wednesday's OTA session that they've been splitting the workloads differently each day, which is consistent with what has been seen in the three open OTA sessions. The first week, Sanders got the brunt of the workload, the second week it was Watson and on Wednesday, it was a little more evenly split, with Sanders taking on slightly more.

"Shedeur's really come on. I thought he had a really good day today. I thought Deshaun had a good day today. And so I thought both of those guys continue to compete. And you saw today we've been alternating those guys. You're just not out here every day to see it. It just happened the day you were out here and Shedeur got a lot of the work with the ones," Monken said.

In the work we were there to see, Sanders made some big throws, including the play of the day, a deep touchdown pass to Isaiah Bond in stride. It was a moment that Monken used to praise Bond, and then later spoke about the work Sanders has put in throughout the offseason.

"It's a piece of the practice, right? It's a piece of the practice. I think Isaiah Bond has come on the last week-and-a-half," Monken said, a few questions before giving Sanders praise as well. "I've got a ton of respect for Shedeur because all he's done since I've been here is work. That's all he's done is compete."

Play of the day at OTAs: #Browns QB Shedeur Sanders hits WR Isaiah Bond in stride at the end zone for the touchdown. pic.twitter.com/trQDYqlHo1 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) June 3, 2026

Monken said he sees plenty of "upside" with Sanders, but is still working to help continue the young quarterback's development.

"Some of the decision-making. I think speed up, moving through his progressions. I think the more reps you get, the more comfortable you get in progressing. Before the touchdown pass, not so good. He started to back up in the pocket, really probably would have been a sack. We let it play out. So again, he's still a young developmental player that I think has come a long, long way and I think he's got a huge upside. We really do," Monken said.

But if you're looking for a definitive answer on who will be QB on Week 1, it seems that Monken isn't quite yet sure of that himself.

"Every day I kind of lean one way or the other with quarterbacks," Monken said. "But I'm fired up on the quarterbacks. I just tell you, we've got two starting-level quarterbacks. We really do."

Here's what Shedeur Sanders looked like in team drills on Wednesday:

A look at #Browns QB Shedeur Sanders at today's OTAs. pic.twitter.com/5Km0IZsPsI — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) June 3, 2026

Here's what Deshaun Watson looked like in team drills on Wednesday:

A look at #Browns QB Deshaun Watson at today's OTAs. pic.twitter.com/cAbdH3E4fP — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) June 3, 2026