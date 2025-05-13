We know when and who the Browns will be playing in London

The Browns are heading across the pond this season and will be facing the Minnesota Vikings.

The game is set for week five of the season, Oct. 5, with kickoff at 9:30 a.m. our time. The teams will play at Tottenham Stadium, and the game will air on the NFL Network.

Minnesota will be playing back-to-back games overseas, facing the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin the week prior.

The last time the Browns played in London was in 2017. Cleveland lost to Minnesota 33-16. It was the only time the team has played overseas.

The remainder of the Browns' schedule will be released on Monday night.

There are plenty of questions Browns have this off-season, including who will be the starting quarterback?

Here's why rookies Dillion Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders say they are excited about the competition.

