Watch Now
SportsBrowns News

Actions

We know when and who the Browns will be playing in London

It's the AFC North vs. the NFC North in battle on the North Sea
Joe Flacco
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Cleveland Browns' Joe Flacco (15) is introduced before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Joe Flacco
Posted
and last updated

The Browns are heading across the pond this season and will be facing the Minnesota Vikings.

The game is set for week five of the season, Oct. 5, with kickoff at 9:30 a.m. our time. The teams will play at Tottenham Stadium, and the game will air on the NFL Network.

Minnesota will be playing back-to-back games overseas, facing the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin the week prior.

The last time the Browns played in London was in 2017. Cleveland lost to Minnesota 33-16. It was the only time the team has played overseas.

The remainder of the Browns' schedule will be released on Monday night.

There are plenty of questions Browns have this off-season, including who will be the starting quarterback?

Here's why rookies Dillion Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders say they are excited about the competition.

'We love it': Browns rookies Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders embracing QB competition

RELATED: 'We love it': Browns rookies Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders embracing QB competition

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.