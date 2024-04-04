‘We'll be ready Week 1’: Browns QB Deshaun Watson feeling good after shoulder surgery

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson spent Thursday afternoon at the grand opening of Lefty’s Cheesesteaks, a restaurant chain he backs, in University Heights. But he also took time to answer some football questions.

Among them were questions about his status through rehab after having surgery on his shoulder last season. Watson said he's taking his time but trusts the doctors and trainers to have him ready for Week 1.

"It's very, very good. The process is day-to-day and we just got to take it one step at a time. We can't do anything too crazy. We can't jump the gun and try to do too much. The biggest thing right now through this process is load management and just continue to find ways to just get better and just stay on that course," Watson said. "We'll be ready Week 1."

The quarterback recently began throwing and feels good about the work he's been able to put in, but not all of the work Watson is doing involves rehabbing his shoulder. He's also looking forward to working with the team, throwing to some of the new additions and being able to pick the brain of recently added backup Jameis Winston.

"Jameis is a great guy, a great person, better person than whatever he do outside of just being himself. The football is just secondary. But being around him, his fellowship, his leadership, his command of just being very positive and then just being able to have him, former No. 1 pick, being around so many great quarterbacks and I just need that energy and want that energy around me," Watson said. "So once we figured out AB [Andrew Berry] signed him, I got his number and I wanted to just ask him questions, [he] came out to LA and visited me and we had a great time."

The new additions to the offensive weaponry include wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Watson was excited about Cleveland trading for Jeudy and is looking forward to working together.

"I knew kind of since I pretty much got traded, that was an opportunity that AB wanted to try to get done, and it took a little minute, but he got it done and I think it's going to be a great addition with Amari and Elijah," Watson said. "Those three guys already have been together this offseason. Very similar types of guys from the same similar area. So it's going to be fun to be able to toss the ball around to those guys."

From his first season with Cleveland shorted with his 11-game suspension to the season-ending shoulder injury last year, Watson hasn't had a full season in orange and brown yet.

He wants that to change this year.

"That's the plan is just being able to pull out a full season. The first year we had some stuff that we had to do with the NFL and then last year injury popped up that I couldn't really control too much," Watson said. "But we get one full season and it's going to be special, and I really believe that, the organization believes that, and that locker room believes it too. We are putting together a great contender. We're just going to go to work and just take it one week at a time and see what happens."

One week at a time is the plan, but for Watson, the ultimate goal is no secret.

With a crowd of fans around him outside of the new University Heights restaurant, Watson was cheered on with barks and praise. The fans' support Thursday echoed what he says he working so hard this offseason for.

"I put everything into winning that championship for this organization, but for the city of Cleveland. And it's very similar to how I grew up back in Gainesville and very passionate about that," Watson said. "I'm very passionate about being in the city. I'm passionate about the Dawg Pound. I'm passionate about getting out there on the field and being a success so we can bring that championship back to Cleveland where it belongs and I'm going to do whatever I need to on and off the field to be able to have that goal achieved."