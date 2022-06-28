NORMAN, Okla. — Baker Mayfield spoke to reporters at his youth football camp in Norman, Oklahoma on Tuesday, saying that while he bears no resentment to the people of Cleveland, he and the team have made the mutual decision to move on.

“I think it's been pretty obvious,” Mayfield said when asked if there was a chance he would ever play again for the Browns. “The mutual decision on both sides is to move on. I'm thankful for my four years in Cleveland. There's a lot of ups and downs and a ton of learning experiences that I'll forever keep with me, you know, teammates and friends and relationships that I'll have for a lifetime.”

An Oklahoma sports reporter asked Mayfield if he felt the process of his separation from the Browns was “a little unfair.” Mayfield’s response was uncharacteristically aloof.

“I think I got frustrated with it not happening before, you know, like minicamp and all those things,” he said. “But that's the stuff that's out of my control. And so, you know, let those things happen and fall into place. And so right now, I'm just controlling what I can and enjoying this.”

Mayfield and the Browns worked together to determine the best course of action in regards to the mandatory minicamp practice sessions, deciding it was in both parties' best interest if he remained away from the facilities.

Being excused was not much of a surprise after the tumultuous offseason Mayfield and the Browns have had that imploded after the team began heavily pursuing Deshaun Watson and later landed him in a trade with the Texans.

When pressed by a local reporter about whether there would be any chance for reconciliation with the Browns, Mayfield said, “No, I think for that to happen, there would have to be some reaching out. But we're ready to move on, I think, on both sides.”

Mayfield on Tuesday spoke about former Browns quarterback Drew Stanton, who he called his mentor.

“I got drafted and just relationships like that you're just so thankful for,” Mayfield said. “So, I mean, the support staff in Cleveland, the people of Cleveland, it's a great sports town, so I'm thankful for it. And that's there's no resentment towards the city of Cleveland by any means.”

