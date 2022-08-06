'We’ve just got to stay healthy and play': Wyatt Teller, offensive line focusing on resurgent season

BEREA, Ohio — Quarterback uncertainty isn't a diversion for the Cleveland offense - especially not for Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller.

"It’s only a distraction if you turn on the TV and you’re listening to it and everything like that. I don’t have any social media, so I stay away from everything," says Teller.

NFL Disciplinary Officer Sue L. Robinson handed down a six-game suspension to Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on Monday. The Browns now await final ruling from former New Jersey attorney general Peter Harvey, after the league appealed the initial ruling.

"Every team’s dealing with it. Obviously, we’re dealing with it a little bit different, but still dealing with uncertainty. We’ve just got to stay healthy and play," says Teller.

Cleveland ranked 27 in the league last season with 49 sacks allowed, but the offensive line worked through injuries with a rotating starting five. This season, four of five starters from the last two seasons are returning, giving confidence to the group.

"I think our offense, it's never really going to show its hand. It gets people's eyes in the backfield going, and then you have five guys running off the ball trying to smash you in the face. Let's stick to what we're good at. We have a talented offensive line, an amazing running back group and, even with the rookie we drafted, we're a four-headed monster [in the backfield], so let's use them,” says Teller.

Teller credits third-year offensive line coach Bill Callahan for pushing to get the most out of the position group.

“What’s crazy is he’s this little guy that will get in your face. You’re 6-foot-5, 315 pounds. Not a lot of people will pick a fight with you, but, I swear, he’ll come out there and slap you right in the face," says Teller.

"No, no. He embellishes a little bit. We all know Wyatt, right?" laughs Callahan.

"He’ll let you know when you did something wrong, but he’s going to applaud you when you do something right. I’m thankful for that," says Teller.

"I can't scream anymore because I'm too old, so I just kind of go at it a little bit more cerebral and try to challenge them mentally so they feel like they've got to live up to the challenge and, obviously, answer to what they've done. Good and bad," says Callahan.

With 24 seasons of NFL coaching experience, Callahan has put in the hours to learn how to generate productivity.

