What do you think of the Browns alternate white throwback helmet?

The Cleveland Browns announced their new alternate helmets on Tuesday; the white helmets with black and orange stripes are a throwback to the ones worn in 1946, the year the team debuted.

It's the first time in more than 70 years that the team hasn't worn an orange helmet. The team transitioned to orange helmets in 1951.

The team said it's a way to revisit their roots in a modern style.

They'll debut them Week 2 against the Steelers.

Players will don the alternate helmets during three games this year: first in Week 2 against the Steelers, in Week 6 against the 49ers and in Week 17 against the Jets.

"We’re super fired up and really excited to have this opportunity to wear an alternate helmet,” Executive Vice President and Partner JW Johnson said. “We decided to go with the white helmet for a couple reasons — it harkens back to our past, and a lot of our greatest players wore white helmets. We also heard from our fans that it was the direction they wanted. We always want to continue having great fan interaction and deliver for them as much as we possibly can.”

