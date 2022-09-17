What to know before you go the Browns-Jets game on Sunday

CLEVELAND — Before heading to FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday afternoon for the matchup between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, patrons should be aware of traffic changes and tailgating reminders prior to kickoff.

Road Closures

All exits around the stadium will be closed by 11 a.m. to general traffic. Only Browns Pass holders and drop-offs for patrons with disabilities will have access to the North Marginal Road heading westbound exit from East 55 Street.

The following exits will be closed at the following times:



Route 2 eastbound exit ramp to East 9 Street - 10:30 a.m.

Route 2 westbound exit ramp to East 9 Street - 11 a.m.

East 9 Street northbound from Lakeside Avenue - 11 a.m.

West 3 Street northbound from Lakeside Avenue - 11 a.m.

Route 2 westbound exit to West 3 Street - 11 a.m.

Exit 194, Lakeside Avenue / West 6 Street ramp from Route 2 eastbound - 1:45 p.m.

Erieside Road will be one-way from East 9 to the Port of Cleveland Parking - 11 a.m.

Municipal Lot

If fans are planning to travel to the Muni Lot for pregame tailgating, plan to arrive early. Overflow traffic will be directed toward the industrial area at East 38 Street and King Avenue.

Fan will be instructed to line up on King Avenue heading eastbound to East 40 Street, then south on East 40 Street and west on Lakeside Avenue.

Fans should be aware of the following rules before spending time in the Muni Lot:



No open pit fires

Propane grills only

No alcohol

Saving spots is prohibited

No in/out privileges

Crossing the shoreway is prohibited

No private latrines

Lanes must remain clear

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.