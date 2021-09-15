Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. won't play in Browns home opener

CLEVELAND — Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will not play in the team’s home opener against the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium Sunday, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said he'll hold Odell Beckham Jr. out this week. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 15, 2021

“I’m going to hold Odell out this week. Just felt like that was the right thing to do," Stefanski said.

Stefanski said there was not a setback to Beckham's rehabbing and that they are letting him see how his body is feeling as they make the decision.

Beckham was among the players listed as inactive in the season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The wide receiver, who has been rehabbing from a knee injury and surgery from last season, entered Sunday's game listed as questionable but when the final injury report came in Sunday afternoon, Beckham was listed as inactive. He had been on the field warming up prior to his inactive designation.

Beckham wasn't quite ready to return to the field in the capacity that the Browns are asking of him as he returns, prompting the game-time decision to hold him out against the Chiefs.

With the Texans next on the schedule, Stefanski said he wanted to have a more thorough plan for Beckham.

“Last week I thought we had a good plan, he was close, working very hard on the side but just felt like it made more sense to have clarity early in the week from a game-planning, practice standpoint," Stefanski said.

While Beckham has been ruled out for the home opener Sunday, Stefanski said he will continue to practice on a limited basis throughout the week and work on his eventual return, which does not have a timetable at this time.

"He's working really hard, I think you see him working hard. I'm not going to put a timetable on it but I think the guy is working to get there," Stefanski said.

The next decision on Beckham's return will be made next week, Stefanski said.

