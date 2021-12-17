Watch
With depleted roster, Browns re-sign preseason QB Kyle Lauletta

David Dermer/AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Kyle Lauletta warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Kyle Lauletta
Posted at 10:21 AM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 10:22:46-05

CLEVELAND — With quarterback Baker Mayfield on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and backup Case Keenum testing positive for the virus as well, the Cleveland Browns have signed a familiar face to join the quarterbacks room for Saturday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Browns re-signed quarterback Kyle Lauletta from the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad on Friday, his agent announced.

Lauletta, a fourth round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Giants, was signed to the Browns practice squad in October 2020 after spending the 2019 season with the Eagles and beginning the 2020 season on the Falcons' practice squad.

During this preseason with the Browns, Lauletta threw 44-for-72 with 514 yards and three touchdowns.

The Browns were in need of another quarterback on the roster with Nick Mullens in line to start—if Mayfield and Keenum aren't cleared from COVID-19 protocols before the game—and no other quarterback on the roster.

As of Thursday evening, the NFL said there were no discussions to postpone the Browns-Raiders game, despite an outbreak on the Browns that has taken out more than 20 players as well head coach Kevin Stefanski and acting running backs coach Ryan Cordell.

