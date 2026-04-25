With pick No. 248 in 2026 NFL Draft, Browns select BYU TE Carsen Ryan

PITTSBURGH — The Cleveland Browns had one more pick to make in the 2026 NFL Draft. After a slight break between their last pick in the sixth round, the Browns were on the clock for the final time with pick No. 248 and with it, the team selected tight end Carsen Ryan out of BYU.

Ryan spent two seasons playing at UCLA, one season at Utah and then his final year at BYU.

He recorded 19 catches for 287 yards and three touchdowns at UCLA, then 10 catches for 113 yards and a touchdown in 2024 at Utah.

Last season at BYU, Ryan started in 13 of his 14 games, catching 45 passes for 620 yards and three touchdowns. He earned Honorable Mention in the All-Big 12 Conference and was a team co-captain.

Ryan is the second tight end drafted by the Browns this year after the team selected Cincinnati tight end Joe Royer earlier in the day with pick No. 170.

The two new tight ends will join Harold Fannin Jr., Blake Whiteheart, Brenden Bates, Jack Stoll, Sal Cannella and Caden Prieskorn in the room as it stands.

With all the picks made, here is how the Browns' draft went:



Round 1: No. 9 overall: OT Spencer Fano

Round 1: No. 24 overall: KC Concepcion

Round 2: No. 39 overall: WR Denzel Boston

Round 2: No. 58 overall: S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

Round 3: No. 86 overall: OT Austin Barber

Round 5: No. 146 overall: OL Parker Brailsford

Round 5: No. 149 overall: LB Justin Jefferson

Round 5: No. 170 overall: TE Joe Royer

Round 6: No. 182 overall: QB Taylen Green

Round 7: No. 248 overall: TE Carsen Ryan