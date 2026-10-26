'With so much heart': Browns WR KC Concepcion happy to show fans his explosiveness against Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Cleveland Browns keep finding ways to win games this season, putting together their fifth game-winning drive of the year on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans for a 27-24 victory. One of the more impactful players on the field Sunday was rookie wide receiver KC Concepcion, who has been showing plenty of flashes of explosiveness this year, but finally had his breakout game in Week 7.

Concepcion has been working all spring and summer to show off his skill set after being selected by the Browns with the No. 24 overall pick in this year's draft.

"I enter every week expecting to have a game like this. This week it was my breakout game, so I just can't wait to keep stacking weeks," Concepcion said after Sunday's win.

It was undoubtedly a breakout game for Concepcion, especially in the first two quarters.

In the first half, Concepcion racked up eight receptions for a whopping 129 yards, which marked the eighth-most receiving yards by a Browns rookie in a game. He became the first Browns rookie receiver to record a 100-yard receiving game since Corey Coleman did so back in 2016.

But his efforts were also notable in league history. According to ESPN Research, Concepcion is now one of two rookies since 2000 to have eight or more receptions with over 125 receiving yards in the first half of a game, joining just Odell Beckham Jr. to accomplish the feat.

"I play this game with so much heart, so much effort. I'm finally glad that Browns fans and the Browns community was finally able to see what I can bring to this team," Concepcion said of his milestone game.

Now, Sunday wasn't perfect for Concepcion. After putting together a standout first half, he had a moment he'd definitely like to have back.

In the third quarter of Sunday's game, on a third down, quarterback Deshaun Watson placed a perfect ball in stride to Concepcion, who would have been able to take it straight into the end zone. Instead, Concepcion bobbled the pass and couldn't hang on.

"The biggest thing was that 'I need that.' That was the first thing I said, man, 'KC, I need that. You owe me one.' But after that, hey, on to the next drive, on to the next play. 'I'm going to keep coming to you, the opportunity is going to come,' and that's what we did. So we both understand there's some things where I might miss a throw, and they might say the same thing to me. We've earned that respect and I told those young guys that, 'Hey man, just let me know if I need to be a little bit better also.' I think that's why we have that bond and that chemistry that we have," Watson said after the game.

Concepcion came to the Browns looking to work on his drops, which some believed would be a problem for him coming out of college. His work has been evident, because even though it was untimely, Sunday's mishap was his only drop of the season.

"I've been working so hard on my drops, and I let that one get away from me, man. Ugh. It would have been my first one of the season," Concepcion said. "But I felt like I did a great job not dwelling on the play, not being too focused on the drop and moving on. And on the end around, I finally got my number called again and I made a play."

He did make a big-time play following the drop. During the Browns' fourth-quarter drive that resulted in a go-ahead touchdown, Concepcion was a major part of moving the chains. On an end around, Concepcion fought through contact and gained 18 yards, putting Watson in position for his rushing touchdown on the next play.

Concepcion did not let the drop define his game and showcased just how he can help the Browns' offense thrive. It's something he's proud to have done and is ready to keep doing as the season continues.