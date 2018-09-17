Browns fans are venting their frustrations at every Zane Gonzalez on Twitter

Mostly Cloudy
NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 16: Zane Gonzalez #2 of the Cleveland Browns reacts to their loss against the New Orleans Saints 21-18 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 16, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
CLEVELAND - Browns fans let out their frustrations on the wrong Zane Gonzalez Sunday evening after the real Gonzalez blew a chance to get the team a much-needed win.
With three seconds left on the clock, it was Gonzalez's turn to show up and keep the Browns in the game.
But in true Browns fashion, the disappointment became a reality.
Fans were not shy about letting Gonzalez know how they felt about one of the biggest fails of Sunday's game.
While most fans unleashed a series of harsh words at Gonzalez, some fans targeted the wrong Gonzalez.
I keep getting mentioned on Twitter by angry brown fans thinking I’m the teams kicker Zane Gonzalez— Zane Gonzalez (@zanegonzalez) September 16, 2018
Some Twitter users even started offering him a job as a replacement kicker.
Can you kick? We already have a jersey for you. is #2 okay?— Acie Clayborne (@AcClay44) September 16, 2018
For the sake of not getting harassed, Gonzalez asked the Browns kicker to be better for both of them.
@ZaneG_5 Please kick better for the both of us.— Zane Gonzalez (@zanegonzalez) September 16, 2018
And it's not just this Zane Gonzalez. It's pretty much everyone named Zane Gonzalez.
Here is a screenshot from Zane Gonzalez, a baseball coach at the University of Rio Grande.
Guys, I’m just a college baseball coach. Relax pic.twitter.com/sA1m3TTWHs— Zane Gonzalez (@ZaneGonzo36) September 16, 2018
