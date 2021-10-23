Canton native Chris Spielman learns of induction into Lions ring of honor with heartwarming surprise

DETROIT — Northeast Ohio native and NFL linebacker great Chris Spielman is being inducted into the Detroit Lions ring of honor, called the Pride of the Lions, and he found out in a heartwarming surprise.

Spielman, a Canton native who began his football journey playing at Massillon Washington High School and continued his collegiate career at The Ohio State University, was drafted by the Lions in the 1988 NFL Draft. He'd go on to earn four Pro Bowl selections and remains the team's all-time leader in tackles.

Last year, Spielman rejoined the Lions organization in the front office and now, back as the special assistant to the president and CEO, was surprised by the team with the news of his induction.

Spielman was brought into a studio to record an announcement, but did not know that the announcement was his induction into the Pride of the Lions. As he read through the teleprompter, he soon realized he was reading his own accolades and that he would be inducted into the ring of honor.

Watch the touching moment below:

