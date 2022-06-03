Case Western tennis duo brings national title back to Cleveland

ORLANDO, Fla. — A powerhouse tennis program in our own backyard. The Case Western Reserve men’s tennis team is quickly gaining a reputation as one of the best in Division III.

That ascension soared to new heights over the weekend with two Spartans taking home the school’s second-ever doubles national championship.

The thrill of winning a national championship is still hard to fathom for the Case duo of James Hopper and John Powell.

“It really hasn’t sunk in that you know, I’ll be in the history books of DIII Tennis, really means a lot to me, ” said Case Western Reserve University Graduate Student Jonathan Powell said. “I know it means a ton to James and it means a lot to our coach as well. Just incredibly happy and proud.”

The doubles team won the Championship in the Orlando heat this past weekend, beating Emery in straight sets and bringing a national title back home to Cleveland.

“Things started to click and we ended up winning the whole thing.” Case Western Reserve University Sr. James Hopper said. “That morning, I remember waking up just going to the courts and saying this is the day, at the end of the day we’ll be holding up a National Championship..”

Bringing tears to the eyes of their coach.

“To see Cleveland and Northeast, Ohio sit on the mountain is just something that could make me cry. I’m just so proud to represent where I’m from,” said 14th-year Case Western Reserve Tennis Coach Todd Wojtkowski.

This is the second time since the 2014 CWRU has won a national championship in doubles.

Though next season Hopper will have to find a new partner with Jonathon Powell graduating.

But the two will now be linked forever in the history books.

And beyond winning the doubles national title, the Spartans advanced as a team to the title round of the DIII Championship before falling to the University of Chicago.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.