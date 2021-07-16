Cavs forward Kevin Love withdraws from Olympic team

LAS VEGAS — The Cleveland Cavaliers may not have an Olympian after all. ESPN is reporting that forward Kevin Love has withdrawn from Team USA and won’t be traveling to Tokyo for the Games.

After spending 10 days in Las Vegas preparing for the Olympics, Cleveland’s Kevin Love is withdrawing from Team USA and won’t travel to Tokyo, sources tell ESPN. Love is still returning to full form from a right calf injury that kept him out a significant part of the NBA season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 16, 2021

Love was in training camp with Team USA out in Las Vegas and did appear in two exhibition games, totaling one point and five rebounds in 13 minutes of play.

According to ESPN, Love’s reasoning for the withdrawal is due to the fact he isn’t at a high enough level of performance to compete in the Olympics. Love did miss 47 games this year due to injuries, including many of those because of a calf injury suffered early in the season.

Love is the second player that Team USA will need to replace before the Olympics, as guard Bradley Beal is in the health and safety protocols and will not be cleared in time to travel to Tokyo with the team.

Cavaliers guard Darius Garland is still in camp with the team after he was called up from the USA Select Team to the Senior Team for the exhibition games. At this time, it’s not known if Garland is a candidate to replace Beal or Love on the roster.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.