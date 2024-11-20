Cleveland could get a WNBA team again

Wednesday, the Rock Entertainment Group announced it has put in a bid for Cleveland to get a WNBA team.

The group released the following statement about the bid:

Rock Entertainment Group is committed to diversifying our platform to provide access to sport and equality on many levels. It has long been woven into our mission to utilize our platform to unite our community in ways that drive equal opportunities across the board. To that end, we are actively pursuing bringing a WNBA expansion team to Cleveland. Cleveland’s vibrant ecosystem of world-class assets, passionate and engaged sports fans, coupled with a culture that has allowed professional sports to thrive, make our Team and city uniquely positioned to provide an ideal home for the W’s next franchise.



Over the past few years, Cleveland has held some of the most significant sporting events in the world, including the 2021 NFL Draft, the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend and the most impactful 2024 NCAA Women’s Final Four in the history of the event. This energy and momentum give us the confidence that a WNBA Team will thrive in Northeast Ohio.

This won't be the first WNBA team to call Cleveland home. From 1997 to 2003, the Cleveland Rockers played for the city.

Cleveland Rockers

Women's sports have been on the rise in Northeast Ohio lately, as earlier this year, Cleveland Pro Soccer also put in a bid for Cleveland to receive an NWSL team.

RELATED: Cleveland Soccer Group looking to use Notre Dame College as training facility