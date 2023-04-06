25 years and counting — Sandy Alomar Jr. is the 'fabric' of Cleveland baseball

CLEVELAND — When the Cleveland Guardians play at Progressive Field Friday afternoon, Coach Sandy Alomar Jr. will walk onto the field for his 25th Opening Day in Cleveland.

“It’s been a flash, it’s been a blast. I’m honored," he said.

Eleven years in a Cleveland uniform as a player and now Alomar’s starting his 14th season as a coach.

The franchise knows how lucky it is to have him, too. The team says Alomar’s value comes in helping baserunners and catchers, but he’s had just as much impact on the overall culture of the entire franchise.

“Sandy’s part of the fabric of who we are," said President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti. ”We continue to be beyond grateful that Sandy is part of the organization and continues to lead us moving forward.”

Alomar’s seen a lot of Cleveland baseball history in all the years he’s been here and he’s still excited at the prospect of walking onto the field for the home opener No. 25.

“Baseball is always going to bring excitement. For me, it’s very exciting to be here for a 25th year in the organization," Alomar said.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 6

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.