4 Guardians players named finalists for Gold Glove awards

Godofredo Vásquez/AP
Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez throws to first for the out after fielding a ground ball by New York Yankees' Anthony Volpe during the second inning in Game 1 of the baseball AL Championship Series Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Godofredo Vásquez)
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians had four players named as finalists for the prestigious Gold Glove Awards. The winners will be announced on November 3.

Third baseman José Ramírez, left fielder Steven Kwan, second baseman Andrés Giménez and shortstop Brayan Rocchio are up for the award.

Kwan and Giménez won the award last year.

There are three finalists for each league at each position.

The winners will be announced during "Baseball Tonight" on ESPN on Nov. 3 at 8:30 p.m.

Although the finalists have not been announced, Stephen Vogt will likely be up for Manager of the Year.

