4 players in Guardians system promoted to Triple-A, including top prospect Travis Bazzana

COLUMBUS, Ohio — There's been plenty of anticipation for the development of Guardians No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, Travis Bazzana. After starting with the High-A Lake County Captains after being drafted, he started this season elevated on the Double-A Akron RubberDucks. Now, he's moving up once again, having been promoted with three other players to Triple-A.

Bazzana, Akron's second baseman, along with right-handed pitchers Tommy Mace and Ross Carver, and catcher Cooper Ingle, have all been promoted from the RubberDucks to the Columbus Clippers, the highest minor league affiliate level before playing for the Guardians in the majors.

At the start of the season, there was a strong belief that Bazzana had a chance to make his MLB debut with the Guardians this season, but his development was stalled this summer as he was sidelined for two months with an oblique strain. However, he was activated from the injured list in July. That month, Bazzana played in 16 games and in 53 at-bats notched 14 hits, 13 runs, four RBI, while slashing .264/.409/.358.

In his nine games in August, Bazzana batted .242 with eight hits, eight runs, four RBI and a home run.

While it's unlikely Bazzana is promoted any higher this year, if all goes well in Columbus, his trajectory seems strong for a possible MLB debut next season.

As for the other three prospects making their way to Triple-A, they've also shared in having strong seasons with the RubberDucks.

Carver, who has shifted from starting pitcher to a reliever, has posted a 1-2 record with a 3.59 ERA over 29 games with 45 strikeouts and two saves in 47.2 innings pitched.

Mace, who's been in the RubberDucks' starting rotation, has posted a 10-6 record with a 3.69 ERA with 73 strikeouts over 102.1 innings pitched.

Ingle has been incredibly strong at the plate, batting .273 with 91 hits, 55 runs, 49 RBI and nine home runs over 92 games.