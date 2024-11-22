Alyssa Nakken, first full-time female coach in MLB history, leaving Giants to join Guardians

(AP) — Alyssa Nakken, the first woman to coach in a Major League Baseball game, is leaving the San Francisco Giants to join the Cleveland Guardians.

Nakken made history in 2022 when she took over as first-base coach following an ejection. A former college softball star at Sacramento State, Nakken joined the Giants in 2014 and was promoted to a spot on manager Gabe Kapler's staff in 2020, becoming the majors' first full-time female coach.

It was not immediately known what role she will have with the Guardians, who won the AL Central last season under first-year manager Stephen Vogt. In Cleveland, Nakken, 34, will work with former Giants coaches Craig Albernaz and Kai Correa.

"We thank Alyssa Nakken for her incredible contributions to the San Francisco Giants and for trailblazing a path for women in sports,” the Giants said in a statement on Friday. "Her leadership, dedication, and passion for the game have inspired countless individuals, and her impact has been truly transformative for the Giants organization and the baseball community.

“As she embarks on this exciting new chapter in her career, we have no doubt that she’ll continue to inspire and achieve great things. We wish her and her family nothing but the best.”

Here in Cleveland, the Browns have been NFL trailblazers in hiring women into the pro football ranks.

