Amid MLB lockout, Guardians announce date for 2022 ticket sales, promo schedule

Ken Blaze/AP
FILE - A sign with the new name of Cleveland's baseball team, Guardians, is displayed in Cleveland.
Guardians Progressive Field sign
Posted at 12:47 PM, Feb 07, 2022
CLEVELAND — Despite Major League Baseball's ongoing lockout, the Cleveland Guardians are moving forward with their 2022 season announcements, releasing the on-sale date for tickets, the season's promotional schedule and game times, and a new ticket package for families.

Beginning Feb. 14, fans will be able to buy tickets for the Guardians' 4:10 p.m. home opener against the Kansas City Royals on March 31. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m.

Single-game tickets for the upcoming season will also go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 14.

Season tickets and flex voucher plans can be purchased ahead of the Feb.14 on-sale date online or by calling 216-420-HITS.

A new Family Value Pack is also being offered this season for all Sunday games, allowing families to get four tickets and $40 in loaded value to spend on merchandise or concessions for a total of $80 plus fees. For families that need more than four tickets, additional tickets can be bundled for $20 each with a $10 loaded value on each additional ticket. Tickets in this package go on sale on Feb. 14 as well, and are located in the Family Deck.

To learn more about ticketing, click here.

To get fans excited about the season—that may or may not be delayed after the Major League Baseball Players Association declined MLB's request for mediation instead of a counter-proposal for the Collective Bargaining Agreement—the Guardians also announced the 2022 promotions schedule.

During the season, the team plans to give away three bobbleheads, three jerseys and several other Guardians accessories. There will be a total of 10 Sugardale Dollar Dog nights, 18 nights with $2 pregame festivities, 15 fireworks displays and eight Kids Fun Days.

Due to the lockout, the Guardians can not yet release the names of the players that will be featured in the bobblehead nights, nor the jersey giveaway, aside from the July 2 Larry Doby 1947 jersey giveaway.

With the hopes of an agreement reached between MLB and the MLBPA before the start of Training Camp and the season, here is the Guardians schedule for the 2022 season:

MARCH/APRIL

March 31 v Kansas City, 4:10PM

April 2 v Kansas City, 6:10PM

April 3 v Kansas City, 1:10PM

April 4 v Minnesota, 6:10PM

April 5 v Minnesota, 6:10PM

April 6 v Minnesota, 1:10PM

April 8 @ Kansas City, 8:10PM

April 9 @ Kansas City, 4:10PM

April 10 @ Kansas City, 2:10PM

April 11 @ Kansas City, 2:10PM

April 12 @ Cincinnati, 6:40PM

April 13 @ Cincinnati, 12:35PM

April 15 v San Francisco, 7:10PM

April 16 v San Francisco, 6:10PM

April 17 v San Francisco, 1:10PM

April 18 v Chicago-AL, 6:10PM

April 19 v Chicago-AL, 6:10PM

April 20 v Chicago-AL, 6:10PM

April 21 v Chicago-AL, 1:10PM

April 22 @ New York-AL, 7:05PM

April 23 @ New York-AL, 1:05PM

April 24 @ New York-AL, 1:05PM

April 25 @ Los Angeles-AL, 9:38PM

April 26 @ Los Angeles-AL, 9:38PM

April 27 @ Los Angeles-AL, 9:38PM

April 28 @ Los Angeles-AL, 4:07PM

April 29 @ Oakland, 9:40PM

April 30 @ Oakland, 4:07PM

MAY

May 1 @ Oakland, 4:07PM

May 3 v San Diego, 6:10PM

May 4 v San Diego, 1:10PM

May 5 v Toronto, 6:10PM

May 6 v Toronto, 7:10PM

May 7 v Toronto, 6:10PM

May 8 v Toronto, 1:10PM

May 9 @ Chicago-AL, 8:10PM

May 10 @ Chicago-AL, 8:10PM

May 11 @ Chicago-AL, 2:10PM

May 13 @ Minnesota, 8:10PM

May 14 @ Minnesota, 7:10PM

May 15 @ Minnesota, 2:10PM

May 17 v Cincinnati, 6:10PM

May 18 v Cincinnati, 6:10PM

May 20 v Detroit, 7:10PM

May 21 v Detroit, 6:10PM

May 22 v Detroit, 1:10PM

May 23 @ Houston, 8:10PM

May 24 @ Houston, 8:10PM

May 25 @ Houston, 8:10PM

May 26 @ Detroit, 7:10PM

May 27 @ Detroit, 7:10PM

May 28 @ Detroit, 4:10PM

May 29 @ Detroit, 1:10PM

May 30 v Kansas City, 6:10PM

May 31 v Kansas City, 6:10PM

JUNE

June 1 v Kansas City, 1:10PM

June 3 @ Baltimore, 7:05PM

June 4 @ Baltimore, 4:05PM

June 5 @ Baltimore, 1:05PM

June 6 v Texas, 7:10PM

June 7 v Texas, 7:10PM

June 8 v Texas, 7:10PM

June 9 v Oakland, 7:10PM

June 10 v Oakland, 7:10PM

June 11 v Oakland, 4:10PM

June 12 v Oakland, 1:10PM

June 14 @ Colorado, 8:40PM

June 15 @ Colorado, 8:40PM

June 16 @ Colorado, 3:10PM

June 17 @ Los Angeles-NL, 10:10PM

June 18 @ Los Angeles-NL, 7:15PM

June 19 @ Los Angeles-NL, 4:10PM

June 21 @ Minnesota, 7:40PM

June 22 @ Minnesota, 7:40PM

June 23 @ Minnesota, 1:10PM

June 24 v Boston, 7:10PM

June 25 v Boston, 6:10PM

June 26 v Boston, 1:10PM

June 27 v Minnesota, 7:10PM

June 28 v Minnesota, 7:10PM

June 29 v Minnesota, 7:10PM

June 30 v Minnesota, 1:10PM

JULY

July 1 v New York-AL, 7:10PM

July 2 v New York-AL, 6:10PM

July 3 v New York-AL, 1:10PM

July 4 @ Detroit, 1:10PM

July 5 @ Detroit, 7:10PM

July 6 @ Detroit, 1:10PM

July 8 @ Kansas City, 8:10PM

July 9 @ Kansas City, 4:10PM

July 10 @ Kansas City, 2:10PM

July 11 v Chicago-AL, 7:10PM

July 12 v Chicago-AL, 7:10PM

July 13 v Chicago-AL, 7:10PM

July 15 v Detroit, 7:10PM

July 16 v Detroit, 4:10PM

July 17 v Detroit, 1:10PM

July 22 @ Chicago-AL, 8:10PM

July 23 @ Chicago-AL, 7:15PM

July 24 @ Chicago-AL, 2:10PM

July 25 @ Boston, 7:10PM

July 26 @ Boston, 7:10PM

July 27 @ Boston, 7:10PM

July 28 @ Boston, 7:10PM

July 29 @ Tampa Bay, 7:10PM

July 30 @ Tampa Bay, 1:10PM

July 31 @ Tampa Bay, 1:10PM

AUGUST

August 1 v Arizona, 7:10PM

August 2 v Arizona, 7:10PM

August 3 v Arizona, 1:10PM

August 4 v Houston, 7:10PM

August 5 v Houston, 7:10PM

August 6 v Houston, 7:10PM

August 7 v Houston, 1:10PM

August 9 @ Detroit, 7:10PM

August 10 @ Detroit, 7:10PM

August 11 @ Detroit, 1:10PM

August 12 @ Toronto, 7:07PM

August 13 @ Toronto, 3:07PM

August 14 @ Toronto, 1:07PM

August 15 v Detroit, 7:10PM

August 16 v Detroit, 7:10PM

August 17 v Detroit, 7:10PM

August 19 v Chicago-AL, 7:10PM

August 20 v Chicago-AL, 7:10PM

August 21 v Chicago-AL, 1:10PM

August 23 @ San Diego, 9:40PM

August 24 @ San Diego, 4:10PM

August 25 @ Seattle, 4:10PM

August 26 @ Seattle, 10:10PM

August 27 @ Seattle, 10:10PM

August 28 @ Seattle, 4:10PM

August 30 v Baltimore, 6:10PM

August 31 v Baltimore, 6:10PM

SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER

September 1 v Baltimore, 6:10PM

September 2 v Seattle, 7:10PM

September 3 v Seattle, 7:15PM

September 4 v Seattle, TBD

September 5 @ Kansas City, 8:10PM

September 6 @ Kansas City, 8:10PM

September 7 @ Kansas City, 8:10PM

September 9 @ Minnesota, 8:10PM

September 10 @ Minnesota, 7:10PM

September 11 @ Minnesota, 2:10PM

September 12 v Los Angeles-AL, 6:10PM

September 13 v Los Angeles-AL, 6:10PM

September 14 v Los Angeles-AL, 1:10PM

September 16 v Minnesota, 7:10PM

September 17 v Minnesota, 6:10PM

September 18 v Minnesota, 1:10PM

September 20 @ Chicago-AL, 8:10PM

September 21 @ Chicago-AL, 8:10PM

September 22 @ Chicago-AL, 8:10PM

September 23 @ Texas, 8:05PM

September 24 @ Texas, 7:05PM

September 25 @ Texas, 2:35PM

September 27 v Tampa Bay, 6:10PM

September 28 v Tampa Bay, 6:10PM

September 29 v Tampa Bay, 6:10PM

September 30 v Kansas City, 7:10PM

October 1 v Kansas City, 6:10PM

October 2 v Kansas City, 3:10PM

