Amid MLB lockout, Guardians announce date for 2022 ticket sales, promo schedule

CLEVELAND — Despite Major League Baseball's ongoing lockout, the Cleveland Guardians are moving forward with their 2022 season announcements, releasing the on-sale date for tickets, the season's promotional schedule and game times, and a new ticket package for families.

Beginning Feb. 14, fans will be able to buy tickets for the Guardians' 4:10 p.m. home opener against the Kansas City Royals on March 31. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m.

Single-game tickets for the upcoming season will also go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 14.

Season tickets and flex voucher plans can be purchased ahead of the Feb.14 on-sale date online or by calling 216-420-HITS.

A new Family Value Pack is also being offered this season for all Sunday games, allowing families to get four tickets and $40 in loaded value to spend on merchandise or concessions for a total of $80 plus fees. For families that need more than four tickets, additional tickets can be bundled for $20 each with a $10 loaded value on each additional ticket. Tickets in this package go on sale on Feb. 14 as well, and are located in the Family Deck.

To get fans excited about the season—that may or may not be delayed after the Major League Baseball Players Association declined MLB's request for mediation instead of a counter-proposal for the Collective Bargaining Agreement—the Guardians also announced the 2022 promotions schedule.

During the season, the team plans to give away three bobbleheads, three jerseys and several other Guardians accessories. There will be a total of 10 Sugardale Dollar Dog nights, 18 nights with $2 pregame festivities, 15 fireworks displays and eight Kids Fun Days.

Due to the lockout, the Guardians can not yet release the names of the players that will be featured in the bobblehead nights, nor the jersey giveaway, aside from the July 2 Larry Doby 1947 jersey giveaway.

With the hopes of an agreement reached between MLB and the MLBPA before the start of Training Camp and the season, here is the Guardians schedule for the 2022 season:

MARCH/APRIL



March 31 v Kansas City, 4:10PM



April 2 v Kansas City, 6:10PM



April 3 v Kansas City, 1:10PM



April 4 v Minnesota, 6:10PM



April 5 v Minnesota, 6:10PM



April 6 v Minnesota, 1:10PM



April 8 @ Kansas City, 8:10PM



April 9 @ Kansas City, 4:10PM



April 10 @ Kansas City, 2:10PM



April 11 @ Kansas City, 2:10PM



April 12 @ Cincinnati, 6:40PM



April 13 @ Cincinnati, 12:35PM



April 15 v San Francisco, 7:10PM



April 16 v San Francisco, 6:10PM



April 17 v San Francisco, 1:10PM



April 18 v Chicago-AL, 6:10PM



April 19 v Chicago-AL, 6:10PM



April 20 v Chicago-AL, 6:10PM



April 21 v Chicago-AL, 1:10PM



April 22 @ New York-AL, 7:05PM



April 23 @ New York-AL, 1:05PM



April 24 @ New York-AL, 1:05PM



April 25 @ Los Angeles-AL, 9:38PM



April 26 @ Los Angeles-AL, 9:38PM



April 27 @ Los Angeles-AL, 9:38PM



April 28 @ Los Angeles-AL, 4:07PM



April 29 @ Oakland, 9:40PM



April 30 @ Oakland, 4:07PM



MAY



May 1 @ Oakland, 4:07PM



May 3 v San Diego, 6:10PM



May 4 v San Diego, 1:10PM



May 5 v Toronto, 6:10PM



May 6 v Toronto, 7:10PM



May 7 v Toronto, 6:10PM



May 8 v Toronto, 1:10PM



May 9 @ Chicago-AL, 8:10PM



May 10 @ Chicago-AL, 8:10PM



May 11 @ Chicago-AL, 2:10PM



May 13 @ Minnesota, 8:10PM



May 14 @ Minnesota, 7:10PM



May 15 @ Minnesota, 2:10PM



May 17 v Cincinnati, 6:10PM



May 18 v Cincinnati, 6:10PM



May 20 v Detroit, 7:10PM



May 21 v Detroit, 6:10PM



May 22 v Detroit, 1:10PM



May 23 @ Houston, 8:10PM



May 24 @ Houston, 8:10PM



May 25 @ Houston, 8:10PM



May 26 @ Detroit, 7:10PM



May 27 @ Detroit, 7:10PM



May 28 @ Detroit, 4:10PM



May 29 @ Detroit, 1:10PM



May 30 v Kansas City, 6:10PM



May 31 v Kansas City, 6:10PM



JUNE



June 1 v Kansas City, 1:10PM



June 3 @ Baltimore, 7:05PM



June 4 @ Baltimore, 4:05PM



June 5 @ Baltimore, 1:05PM



June 6 v Texas, 7:10PM



June 7 v Texas, 7:10PM



June 8 v Texas, 7:10PM



June 9 v Oakland, 7:10PM



June 10 v Oakland, 7:10PM



June 11 v Oakland, 4:10PM



June 12 v Oakland, 1:10PM



June 14 @ Colorado, 8:40PM



June 15 @ Colorado, 8:40PM



June 16 @ Colorado, 3:10PM



June 17 @ Los Angeles-NL, 10:10PM



June 18 @ Los Angeles-NL, 7:15PM



June 19 @ Los Angeles-NL, 4:10PM



June 21 @ Minnesota, 7:40PM



June 22 @ Minnesota, 7:40PM



June 23 @ Minnesota, 1:10PM



June 24 v Boston, 7:10PM



June 25 v Boston, 6:10PM



June 26 v Boston, 1:10PM



June 27 v Minnesota, 7:10PM



June 28 v Minnesota, 7:10PM



June 29 v Minnesota, 7:10PM



June 30 v Minnesota, 1:10PM



JULY



July 1 v New York-AL, 7:10PM



July 2 v New York-AL, 6:10PM



July 3 v New York-AL, 1:10PM



July 4 @ Detroit, 1:10PM



July 5 @ Detroit, 7:10PM



July 6 @ Detroit, 1:10PM



July 8 @ Kansas City, 8:10PM



July 9 @ Kansas City, 4:10PM



July 10 @ Kansas City, 2:10PM



July 11 v Chicago-AL, 7:10PM



July 12 v Chicago-AL, 7:10PM



July 13 v Chicago-AL, 7:10PM



July 15 v Detroit, 7:10PM



July 16 v Detroit, 4:10PM



July 17 v Detroit, 1:10PM



July 22 @ Chicago-AL, 8:10PM



July 23 @ Chicago-AL, 7:15PM



July 24 @ Chicago-AL, 2:10PM



July 25 @ Boston, 7:10PM



July 26 @ Boston, 7:10PM



July 27 @ Boston, 7:10PM



July 28 @ Boston, 7:10PM



July 29 @ Tampa Bay, 7:10PM



July 30 @ Tampa Bay, 1:10PM



July 31 @ Tampa Bay, 1:10PM



AUGUST



August 1 v Arizona, 7:10PM



August 2 v Arizona, 7:10PM



August 3 v Arizona, 1:10PM



August 4 v Houston, 7:10PM



August 5 v Houston, 7:10PM



August 6 v Houston, 7:10PM



August 7 v Houston, 1:10PM



August 9 @ Detroit, 7:10PM



August 10 @ Detroit, 7:10PM



August 11 @ Detroit, 1:10PM



August 12 @ Toronto, 7:07PM



August 13 @ Toronto, 3:07PM



August 14 @ Toronto, 1:07PM



August 15 v Detroit, 7:10PM



August 16 v Detroit, 7:10PM



August 17 v Detroit, 7:10PM



August 19 v Chicago-AL, 7:10PM



August 20 v Chicago-AL, 7:10PM



August 21 v Chicago-AL, 1:10PM



August 23 @ San Diego, 9:40PM



August 24 @ San Diego, 4:10PM



August 25 @ Seattle, 4:10PM



August 26 @ Seattle, 10:10PM



August 27 @ Seattle, 10:10PM



August 28 @ Seattle, 4:10PM



August 30 v Baltimore, 6:10PM



August 31 v Baltimore, 6:10PM



SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER



September 1 v Baltimore, 6:10PM



September 2 v Seattle, 7:10PM



September 3 v Seattle, 7:15PM



September 4 v Seattle, TBD



September 5 @ Kansas City, 8:10PM



September 6 @ Kansas City, 8:10PM



September 7 @ Kansas City, 8:10PM



September 9 @ Minnesota, 8:10PM



September 10 @ Minnesota, 7:10PM



September 11 @ Minnesota, 2:10PM



September 12 v Los Angeles-AL, 6:10PM



September 13 v Los Angeles-AL, 6:10PM



September 14 v Los Angeles-AL, 1:10PM



September 16 v Minnesota, 7:10PM



September 17 v Minnesota, 6:10PM



September 18 v Minnesota, 1:10PM



September 20 @ Chicago-AL, 8:10PM



September 21 @ Chicago-AL, 8:10PM



September 22 @ Chicago-AL, 8:10PM



September 23 @ Texas, 8:05PM



September 24 @ Texas, 7:05PM



September 25 @ Texas, 2:35PM



September 27 v Tampa Bay, 6:10PM



September 28 v Tampa Bay, 6:10PM



September 29 v Tampa Bay, 6:10PM



September 30 v Kansas City, 7:10PM



October 1 v Kansas City, 6:10PM



October 2 v Kansas City, 3:10PM





