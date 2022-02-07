Amid MLB lockout, Guardians announce date for 2022 ticket sales, promo schedule

CLEVELAND — Despite Major League Baseball's ongoing lockout, the Cleveland Guardians are moving forward with their 2022 season announcements, releasing the on-sale date for tickets, the season's promotional schedule and game times, and a new ticket package for families.
Beginning Feb. 14, fans will be able to buy tickets for the Guardians' 4:10 p.m. home opener against the Kansas City Royals on March 31. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m.
Single-game tickets for the upcoming season will also go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 14.
Season tickets and flex voucher plans can be purchased ahead of the Feb.14 on-sale date online or by calling 216-420-HITS.
A new Family Value Pack is also being offered this season for all Sunday games, allowing families to get four tickets and $40 in loaded value to spend on merchandise or concessions for a total of $80 plus fees. For families that need more than four tickets, additional tickets can be bundled for $20 each with a $10 loaded value on each additional ticket. Tickets in this package go on sale on Feb. 14 as well, and are located in the Family Deck.
To get fans excited about the season—that may or may not be delayed after the Major League Baseball Players Association declined MLB's request for mediation instead of a counter-proposal for the Collective Bargaining Agreement—the Guardians also announced the 2022 promotions schedule.
During the season, the team plans to give away three bobbleheads, three jerseys and several other Guardians accessories. There will be a total of 10 Sugardale Dollar Dog nights, 18 nights with $2 pregame festivities, 15 fireworks displays and eight Kids Fun Days.
Due to the lockout, the Guardians can not yet release the names of the players that will be featured in the bobblehead nights, nor the jersey giveaway, aside from the July 2 Larry Doby 1947 jersey giveaway.
With the hopes of an agreement reached between MLB and the MLBPA before the start of Training Camp and the season, here is the Guardians schedule for the 2022 season:
MARCH/APRIL
March 31 v Kansas City, 4:10PM
April 2 v Kansas City, 6:10PM
April 3 v Kansas City, 1:10PM
April 4 v Minnesota, 6:10PM
April 5 v Minnesota, 6:10PM
April 6 v Minnesota, 1:10PM
April 8 @ Kansas City, 8:10PM
April 9 @ Kansas City, 4:10PM
April 10 @ Kansas City, 2:10PM
April 11 @ Kansas City, 2:10PM
April 12 @ Cincinnati, 6:40PM
April 13 @ Cincinnati, 12:35PM
April 15 v San Francisco, 7:10PM
April 16 v San Francisco, 6:10PM
April 17 v San Francisco, 1:10PM
April 18 v Chicago-AL, 6:10PM
April 19 v Chicago-AL, 6:10PM
April 20 v Chicago-AL, 6:10PM
April 21 v Chicago-AL, 1:10PM
April 22 @ New York-AL, 7:05PM
April 23 @ New York-AL, 1:05PM
April 24 @ New York-AL, 1:05PM
April 25 @ Los Angeles-AL, 9:38PM
April 26 @ Los Angeles-AL, 9:38PM
April 27 @ Los Angeles-AL, 9:38PM
April 28 @ Los Angeles-AL, 4:07PM
April 29 @ Oakland, 9:40PM
April 30 @ Oakland, 4:07PM
MAY
May 1 @ Oakland, 4:07PM
May 3 v San Diego, 6:10PM
May 4 v San Diego, 1:10PM
May 5 v Toronto, 6:10PM
May 6 v Toronto, 7:10PM
May 7 v Toronto, 6:10PM
May 8 v Toronto, 1:10PM
May 9 @ Chicago-AL, 8:10PM
May 10 @ Chicago-AL, 8:10PM
May 11 @ Chicago-AL, 2:10PM
May 13 @ Minnesota, 8:10PM
May 14 @ Minnesota, 7:10PM
May 15 @ Minnesota, 2:10PM
May 17 v Cincinnati, 6:10PM
May 18 v Cincinnati, 6:10PM
May 20 v Detroit, 7:10PM
May 21 v Detroit, 6:10PM
May 22 v Detroit, 1:10PM
May 23 @ Houston, 8:10PM
May 24 @ Houston, 8:10PM
May 25 @ Houston, 8:10PM
May 26 @ Detroit, 7:10PM
May 27 @ Detroit, 7:10PM
May 28 @ Detroit, 4:10PM
May 29 @ Detroit, 1:10PM
May 30 v Kansas City, 6:10PM
May 31 v Kansas City, 6:10PM
JUNE
June 1 v Kansas City, 1:10PM
June 3 @ Baltimore, 7:05PM
June 4 @ Baltimore, 4:05PM
June 5 @ Baltimore, 1:05PM
June 6 v Texas, 7:10PM
June 7 v Texas, 7:10PM
June 8 v Texas, 7:10PM
June 9 v Oakland, 7:10PM
June 10 v Oakland, 7:10PM
June 11 v Oakland, 4:10PM
June 12 v Oakland, 1:10PM
June 14 @ Colorado, 8:40PM
June 15 @ Colorado, 8:40PM
June 16 @ Colorado, 3:10PM
June 17 @ Los Angeles-NL, 10:10PM
June 18 @ Los Angeles-NL, 7:15PM
June 19 @ Los Angeles-NL, 4:10PM
June 21 @ Minnesota, 7:40PM
June 22 @ Minnesota, 7:40PM
June 23 @ Minnesota, 1:10PM
June 24 v Boston, 7:10PM
June 25 v Boston, 6:10PM
June 26 v Boston, 1:10PM
June 27 v Minnesota, 7:10PM
June 28 v Minnesota, 7:10PM
June 29 v Minnesota, 7:10PM
June 30 v Minnesota, 1:10PM
JULY
July 1 v New York-AL, 7:10PM
July 2 v New York-AL, 6:10PM
July 3 v New York-AL, 1:10PM
July 4 @ Detroit, 1:10PM
July 5 @ Detroit, 7:10PM
July 6 @ Detroit, 1:10PM
July 8 @ Kansas City, 8:10PM
July 9 @ Kansas City, 4:10PM
July 10 @ Kansas City, 2:10PM
July 11 v Chicago-AL, 7:10PM
July 12 v Chicago-AL, 7:10PM
July 13 v Chicago-AL, 7:10PM
July 15 v Detroit, 7:10PM
July 16 v Detroit, 4:10PM
July 17 v Detroit, 1:10PM
July 22 @ Chicago-AL, 8:10PM
July 23 @ Chicago-AL, 7:15PM
July 24 @ Chicago-AL, 2:10PM
July 25 @ Boston, 7:10PM
July 26 @ Boston, 7:10PM
July 27 @ Boston, 7:10PM
July 28 @ Boston, 7:10PM
July 29 @ Tampa Bay, 7:10PM
July 30 @ Tampa Bay, 1:10PM
July 31 @ Tampa Bay, 1:10PM
AUGUST
August 1 v Arizona, 7:10PM
August 2 v Arizona, 7:10PM
August 3 v Arizona, 1:10PM
August 4 v Houston, 7:10PM
August 5 v Houston, 7:10PM
August 6 v Houston, 7:10PM
August 7 v Houston, 1:10PM
August 9 @ Detroit, 7:10PM
August 10 @ Detroit, 7:10PM
August 11 @ Detroit, 1:10PM
August 12 @ Toronto, 7:07PM
August 13 @ Toronto, 3:07PM
August 14 @ Toronto, 1:07PM
August 15 v Detroit, 7:10PM
August 16 v Detroit, 7:10PM
August 17 v Detroit, 7:10PM
August 19 v Chicago-AL, 7:10PM
August 20 v Chicago-AL, 7:10PM
August 21 v Chicago-AL, 1:10PM
August 23 @ San Diego, 9:40PM
August 24 @ San Diego, 4:10PM
August 25 @ Seattle, 4:10PM
August 26 @ Seattle, 10:10PM
August 27 @ Seattle, 10:10PM
August 28 @ Seattle, 4:10PM
August 30 v Baltimore, 6:10PM
August 31 v Baltimore, 6:10PM
SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER
September 1 v Baltimore, 6:10PM
September 2 v Seattle, 7:10PM
September 3 v Seattle, 7:15PM
September 4 v Seattle, TBD
September 5 @ Kansas City, 8:10PM
September 6 @ Kansas City, 8:10PM
September 7 @ Kansas City, 8:10PM
September 9 @ Minnesota, 8:10PM
September 10 @ Minnesota, 7:10PM
September 11 @ Minnesota, 2:10PM
September 12 v Los Angeles-AL, 6:10PM
September 13 v Los Angeles-AL, 6:10PM
September 14 v Los Angeles-AL, 1:10PM
September 16 v Minnesota, 7:10PM
September 17 v Minnesota, 6:10PM
September 18 v Minnesota, 1:10PM
September 20 @ Chicago-AL, 8:10PM
September 21 @ Chicago-AL, 8:10PM
September 22 @ Chicago-AL, 8:10PM
September 23 @ Texas, 8:05PM
September 24 @ Texas, 7:05PM
September 25 @ Texas, 2:35PM
September 27 v Tampa Bay, 6:10PM
September 28 v Tampa Bay, 6:10PM
September 29 v Tampa Bay, 6:10PM
September 30 v Kansas City, 7:10PM
October 1 v Kansas City, 6:10PM
October 2 v Kansas City, 3:10PM
