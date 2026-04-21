Astros face the Guardians leading series 1-0

(AP) — The Houston Astros take a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland is 13-11 overall and 7-4 in home games. Guardians hitters have a collective .378 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the AL.

Houston has a 2-9 record in road games and a 9-15 record overall. The Astros have the third-best team batting average in MLB play at .259.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayan Rocchio has three doubles and three home runs for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 12 for 34 with two doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with a .326 batting average, and has seven doubles, 10 home runs, 19 walks and 21 RBIs. Carlos Correa is 11 for 38 with three RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .236 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by four runs

Astros: 3-7, .243 batting average, 5.41 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Gabriel Arias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Andrew Walters: 15-Day IL (lat)

Astros: Taylor Trammell: day-to-day (groin), Nick Allen: 10-Day IL (back), Brandon Walter: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nate Pearson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zach Dezenzo: 10-Day IL (elbow), Cody Bolton: 15-Day IL (back), Jeremy Pena: 10-Day IL (knee), Joey Loperfido: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Brown: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jake Meyers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tatsuya Imai: 15-Day IL (arm), Josh Hader: 60-Day IL (biceps), Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (shoulder)