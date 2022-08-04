Watch Now
Astros take on the Guardians after Altuve's 4-hit game

Oscar Gonzalez
David Dermer/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez celebrates while running the bases after hitting a solo home run off Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Kevin Ginkel during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday Aug. 3, 2022, in Cleveland. The Guardians won 7-4. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Posted at 1:33 PM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 13:33:21-04

The Houston Astros take on the Cleveland Guardians after Jose Altuve had four hits against the Red Sox on Wednesday.

Cleveland has a 27-20 record in home games and a 54-50 record overall. The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .388.

Houston is 34-21 on the road and 68-38 overall. Astros pitchers have a collective 3.01 ERA, which ranks second in MLB play.

Thursday's game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 21 home runs while slugging .559. Amed Rosario is 12-for-46 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Alex Bregman has 25 doubles, 13 home runs and 56 RBI for the Astros. Aledmys Diaz is 11-for-32 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .253 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Astros: 4-6, .240 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (wrist), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm)

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
