Athletics get late homers from Langeliers, Wilson and Kurtz in 8-2 win over Guardians

(AP) — Shea Langeliers, Jacob Wilson and Nick Kurtz homered in the final two innings to help the Athletics pull away for an 8-2 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday night.

Luis Severino (3-11) gave up three hits in five innings for the win — allowing only José Ramírez's two-run homer in the third. All three of Severino's wins have come on the road.

Jack Perkins struck out three in three scoreless innings and Justin Sterner pitched the ninth to close it out.

Nolan Jones had a two-out single off Severino in the third before scoring on Ramírez's 19th home run for a 2-0 lead. Ramírez is 6 for 14 with four homers against Severino in his career.

Brent Rooker, Kurtz and Langeliers hit three straight doubles to start the fourth against Logan Allen (6-8), tying the score. Miguel Andujar singled for a fourth consecutive A's hit and a 3-2 lead.

Allen allowed three runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Kurtz led off the eighth against Nic Enright with another double and Langeliers followed with his 14th homer for a 5-2 advantage.

Denzel Clarke tripled with one out in the ninth and finished a homer shy of the cycle. Wilson followed with his 10th homer and Kurtz capped the scoring with his 18th, which leads all rookies.

Enright gave up two runs on three hits and retired four batters. Kolby Allard allowed both homers in the ninth.

Key moment

Langeliers hit a 0-2 pitch from Enright for an opposite-field homer to right to give the A's a three-run cushion.

Key stat

Cleveland has won 20 of the last 25 matchups with the Athletics.

Up next

Athletics LHP Jeffrey Springs (8-6, 3.93 ERA) starts Sunday opposite Guardians RHP Gavin Williams (5-4, 3.70).

