Blue Jays host the Guardians to start 3-game series

Cleveland Guardians' Brayan Rocchio catches a fly ball hit by Los Angeles Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez during the third inning in the continuation of a suspended baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Cleveland. The game was suspended the night before due to inclement weather. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)
Posted at 11:42 AM, Aug 25, 2023
The Toronto Blue Jays host the Cleveland Guardians on Friday to open a three-game series.

Toronto is 70-58 overall and 32-27 in home games. Blue Jays hitters have a collective .327 on-base percentage, the fourth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Cleveland has gone 27-35 in road games and 60-68 overall. The Guardians have a 28-50 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

The teams meet Friday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 18 home runs while slugging .433. Whit Merrifield is 11-for-47 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 19 home runs while slugging .474. Kole Calhoun is 11-for-39 with a double, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .229 batting average, 3.47 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Guardians: 4-6, .243 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Hagen Danner: 15-Day IL (oblique), Otto Lopez: 60-Day IL (oblique), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Michael Kelly: 10-Day IL (back), David Fry: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Naylor: 10-Day IL (side), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

