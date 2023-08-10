Watch Now
Blue Jays play the Guardians leading series 2-1

Davis Schneider, Steven Kwan
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Davis Schneider, left and Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan watch the ball which Schneider knocked down at second base as Kwan gets safely back to second base after a flyout by Jose Ramirez during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Posted at 12:37 PM, Aug 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-10 12:37:15-04

The Toronto Blue Jays meet the Cleveland Guardians with a 2-1 series lead.

Cleveland has a 55-60 record overall and a 30-28 record in home games. The Guardians have gone 27-43 in games when they have given up a home run.

Toronto has a 35-27 record on the road and a 65-51 record overall. The Blue Jays have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .330.

The matchup Thursday is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 27 doubles, four triples and 18 home runs for the Guardians. Andres Gimenez is 6-for-33 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 23 doubles and 18 home runs for the Blue Jays. George Springer is 13-for-39 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 3-7, .194 batting average, 2.79 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .247 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Guardians: David Fry: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Naylor: 10-Day IL (side), Tyler Freeman: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Kevin Kiermaier: 10-Day IL (elbow), Hyun-Jin Ryu: day-to-day (knee), Trevor Richards: 15-Day IL (neck), Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (knee), Otto Lopez: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (back), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow)

