Watch Now
SportsCleveland Guardians

Actions

Brewers visit the Guardians to begin 3-game series

Jose Ramirez
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez kneels at second base during a visit to the mound in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Jose Ramirez
Posted at 1:37 PM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-23 13:37:17-04

The Cleveland Guardians host the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Cleveland has gone 19-17 in home games and 36-38 overall. The Guardians have an 8-2 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Milwaukee has a 38-36 record overall and a 16-18 record on the road. The Brewers have an 11-4 record in games decided by one run.

Friday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 11 home runs while slugging .509. Josh Bell is 9-for-33 with three home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with a .267 batting average, and has 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 35 walks and 32 RBI. William Contreras is 10-for-34 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .289 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Brewers: 4-6, .205 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Will Brennan: day-to-day (shoulder), Triston McKenzie: 15-Day IL (elbow), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see stories with Hope and Heart.