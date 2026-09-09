Browns CB Denzel Ward buys stake in hometown team, now minority investor in Cleveland Guardians

CLEVELAND — Denzel Ward grew up in Northeast Ohio, and since the Browns drafted him in 2018, he has given his all on the field for his hometown football team. Now, he's getting involved in his hometown baseball team as a minority investor.

Ward has officially joined the Cleveland Guardians ownership group as an investor, the Guardians announced on Wednesday.

In a statement provided in the press release, Ward shared his excitement for the new endeavor.

“Cleveland is my hometown. I’m so blessed to be able to show up for this city on the field and now as a part of the Guardians organization,” Ward said. “I couldn’t be more grateful to the Dolan family and David Blitzer for the opportunity to continue to pour into this community and give back to the best fans in the world.”

Watch previous coverage: Travis Kelce buys minority stake in Cleveland Guardians

Travis Kelce buys minority stake in Cleveland Guardians

Guardians Chairman/Chief Executive Officer Paul Dolan and Guardians Vice Chairman David Blitzer also shared their excitement to have Ward in the investment group.

“Denzel Ward is a hometown hero on the field and off it,” the two said in the press release. "His excellence, character and commitment to this community – including his work with the Make Them Know Your Name Foundation – make him a perfect fit for our organization. We are proud to welcome him as a partner in the Guardians' future.”

Ward, who graduated from Nordonia High School in Macedonia before playing college football at Ohio State and then returning to Northeast Ohio to play for the Browns, has invested in more than just the city's MLB team over the years, with his Make Them Know Your Name Foundation dedicated to teaching CPR and providing AED devices at schools, gyms, businesses and more.

Ward joins a fellow NFL star from Northeast Ohio as a minority investor in the Guardians after Cleveland Heights native and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce purchased a stake in the team back in May.

Ward will be celebrated at the Cleveland Guardians' game against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field on Tuesday, September 15.