Cantillo, bullpen combine for 4-hitter, Guardians' 3-1 win stops 3-game skid, Royals' 5-game spurt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Joey Cantillo and four relievers combined on a four-hitter, Chase DeLauter hit a go-ahead, two-run single and the Cleveland Guardians beat Kansas City 3-1 to stop their three-game skid and the Royals' five-game winning streak.

Kansas City starter Cole Ragans left after three scoreless innings because of left triceps and elbow soreness.

Cantillo (2-1) allowed one run, three hits and three walks in five innings. Matt Festa, Erik Sabrowski and Hunter Gaddis combined for three hitless innings and Cade Smith worked around Vinnie Pasquantino's one-out single for his ninth save in 11 chances.

The game ended after a 1-2 curveball to Isaac Collins on the inside corner that initially was ruled a ball by plate umpire Edwin Moscoso. Catcher Austin Hedges challenged and the ABS changed the decision to a called third strike. Six of eight challenges in the game were successful.

Salvador Perez put Kansas City ahead with a third-inning sacrifice fly that scored Bobby Witt Jr. but DeLauter hit a two-run single in the fifth off Luinder Avila (0-2). David Fry added a run-scoring groundout in the eighth.

Cleveland went 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position.

Up Next

Guardians RHP Slade Cecconi (1-4, 6.56 ERA) and Royals RHP Seth Lugo (1-1, 2.68) start Thursday's finale of the four-game series.