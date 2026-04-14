Cardinals take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Guardians

(AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals aim to end a three-game losing streak when they play the Cleveland Guardians.

St. Louis has gone 5-5 at home and 8-8 overall. The Cardinals rank fifth in the NL with 17 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Cleveland has a 6-5 record in road games and a 10-7 record overall. The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .378.

Tuesday's game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Walker has a .333 batting average to lead the Cardinals, and has two doubles and eight home runs. Alec Burleson is 10 for 37 with a home run and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has four doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs while hitting .200 for the Guardians. Angel Martinez is 12 for 37 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .222 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Guardians: 6-4, .254 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Matt Pushard: 15-Day IL (knee), Hunter Dobbins: 15-Day IL (knee), Lars Nootbaar: 60-Day IL (heels)

Guardians: Gabriel Arias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Andrew Walters: 15-Day IL (lat)