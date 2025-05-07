Watch Now
SportsCleveland Guardians

Actions

Carlos Santana's 3-run homer helps Guardians beat Nationals 9-1 and split a doubleheader

Guardians Nationals Baseball
Daniel Kucin Jr./AP
Cleveland Guardians' Carlos Santana celebrates with his teammates after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Washington Nationals, Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Guardians Nationals Baseball
Posted

(AP) — Carlos Santana broke a scoreless tie with a three-run homer in the sixth inning and started a late onslaught by the Cleveland Guardians, who beat the Washington Nationals 9-1 on Tuesday night to split a doubleheader.

Daniel Schneemann and Austin Hedges also went deep for the Guardians, who scored 18 runs in the twinbill but lost the opener, 10-9. Cleveland has won six of eight.

Ben Lively (2-2) gave up a solo homer to Riley Adams, one of two hits he allowed over 5 1/3 innings.

Brad Lord (1-4) pitched a career-high six innings for Washington and was working on a shutout before Santana turned on an 0-2 fastball and sent it into the bullpen in right field with two outs in the sixth.

Steven Kwan's RBI double capped a three-run seventh, Schneemann hit a two-run homer in the eighth and Hedges added a solo shot in the ninth.

The Nationals threw four wild pitches, two by Eduardo Salazar and one each by Lucas Sims and Jackson Rutledge.

Key moment

José Ramírez drew a two-out walk that moved Kwan to second base before Santana's 397-foot drive.

Key stat

Washington's James Wood singled in the first inning to push his on-base streak to a career-high 16 games, although he didn't stay on base for long. He was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double.

Up next

Guardians left-hander Logan Allen (1-2, 4.02 ERA) is scheduled to start against the Nationals' Michael Soroka (0-1, 7.20) on Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. as the teams play their third game in a 24-hour span. Soroka hasn't pitched since he suffered a strained biceps in his Nationals debut on March 31.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.