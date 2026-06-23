Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians play in game 2 of series

(AP) — The Chicago White Sox play the Cleveland Guardians, leading the series 1-0.

Chicago has gone 25-12 in home games and 40-37 overall. The White Sox have a 29-11 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Cleveland has a 41-38 record overall and a 22-21 record on the road. The Guardians have a 30-14 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Tuesday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Vargas has 12 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs for the White Sox. Sam Antonacci is 11 for 34 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Brayan Rocchio leads the Guardians with a .275 batting average, and has 12 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 24 walks and 33 RBIs. Travis Bazzana is 12 for 34 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .207 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Guardians: 4-6, .206 batting average, 4.23 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Noah Schultz: 15-Day IL (knee), Everson Pereira: 7-Day IL (concussion), Tyler Gilbert: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Hays: 60-Day IL (calf), Munetaka Murakami: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Leasure: 60-Day IL (flexor), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tanner Murray: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brooks Baldwin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Vasil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Chase DeLauter: 10-Day IL (rib), Angel Martinez: 10-Day IL (foot), Jose Ramirez: 10-Day IL (hand)