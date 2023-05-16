Watch Now
SportsCleveland Guardians

Actions

Chicago White Sox host the Guardians to open 3-game series

Guardians Yankees Baseball
Frank Franklin II/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor (22) during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Guardians Yankees Baseball
Posted at 1:33 PM, May 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-16 13:33:43-04

The Chicago White Sox host the Cleveland Guardians to open a three-game series.

Chicago is 7-12 at home and 14-28 overall. The White Sox have hit 44 total home runs to rank ninth in the AL.

Cleveland has a 19-21 record overall and a 10-9 record on the road. The Guardians are 11-7 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert leads the White Sox with 11 home runs while slugging .562. Eloy Jimenez is 12-for-25 with a double, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 12 doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Guardians. Amed Rosario is 13-for-40 with two doubles and two triples over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .246 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by five runs

Guardians: 5-5, .227 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Yasmani Grandal: day-to-day (hamstring), Elvis Andrus: 10-Day IL (oblique), Billy Hamilton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (appendix), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (illness), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see stories with Hope and Heart.