Chicago White Sox visit the Guardians to open 3-game series

(AP) — The Cleveland Guardians start a three-game series at home against the Chicago White Sox on Friday.

Cleveland has a 75-71 record overall and a 38-34 record at home. The Guardians have a 37-14 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Chicago is 57-90 overall and 25-47 on the road. The White Sox have a 28-11 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Friday for the 11th time this season. The Guardians lead the season series 8-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 28 home runs while slugging .507. Steven Kwan is 13 for 42 with two doubles and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Miguel Vargas has 30 doubles, two triples and 14 home runs while hitting .233 for the White Sox. Andrew Benintendi is 14 for 38 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .259 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

White Sox: 8-2, .267 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Nic Enright: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Grant Taylor: day-to-day (groin), Bryan Hudson: 15-Day IL (back), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Elvis Peguero: 15-Day IL (elbow), Owen White: 15-Day IL (hip), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow)